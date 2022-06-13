India's eFootball Team 'Ecstatic' at Qualifying to the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022

The Indian eFootball team have qualified for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022, with the likes of Charanjot Singh, Siddh Chandarana and Saransh Jain etching their names in the history books.

This is the first time that India will play at the esports showpiece event, which is set to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark this year, from July 27 to July 30, 2022. India defeated Korea Republic and Malaysia in the FIFAe Nations Series 2022 Playoffs to seal their qualification for the showpiece event.

Siddh Chandarana, one of the pillars of India’s eFootball team, explained what the accomplishment means to the boys. “Last season (in 2021), we came agonisingly close to making history, but lost the final game of the qualifiers. It stuck with us for a long time. We’ve worked hard ever since, and our only goal was to qualify for the FIFAe Nations Cup and make history for the country," Siddh maintained. “The qualification hasn’t sunk in at the moment! I’ve always dreamt of playing for the country at the biggest stage there is and I couldn’t have been happier to be a part of the first ever Indian eNational team to achieve that feat."

“The job is not done yet. We will look to work harder over the next month and make sure we are prepared to take on some of the top nations in the world," he added.

Another Indian eFootball stalwart, Charanjot Singh, also echoed the sentiments of his teammate. “I am ecstatic. The journey has been a rollercoaster one. The loss in the finals of the qualifiers last year was hard to digest. I’m very excited about representing India in Copenhagen, and doing our best for the country. It is a feeling of huge pride seeing the Indian flag being hoisted at the international stage," Charanjot stated.

The new kid on the block, Saransh Jain, was also pivotal in India’s success in the FIFAe Nations Series playoffs. Saransh said: “It has been a great experience to represent the Indian national team. I’ve known both Charanjot and Siddh for almost 5 years now. We’re great friends even off the field and gel a lot which helps our coordination as well."

