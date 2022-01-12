>INT vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter Milan and Juventus: Defending champions Juventus will travel to the San Siro on Thursday to face Serie A titleholders Inter Milan in a Supercoppa Italiana match. Inter Milan are enjoying a terrific run in the Serie A at the moment and will head into the tournament as early favourites. They are currently leading the Serie A table with 49 points from 20 games. In their most recent domestic fixture, they defeated Lazio 2-1 on the weekend.

Juventus, meanwhile, are occupying the fifth spot on the table with 38 points in 21 games. They registered a thrilling 4-3 win over AS Roma on Sunday in Italy’s top tier.

Juve have won Supercoppa Italiana for a record nine times and will be motivated to retain the trophy. Inter will be desperate to get their hand on the trophy, having won the prestigious event last in 2010.

Ahead of today’s Inter Milan and Juventus’ Supercoppa Italiana encounter; here is everything you need to know:

>INT vs JUV Telecast

The Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter Milan and Juventus will not be televised in India.

>INT vs JUV Live Streaming

The Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter Milan and Juventus is not available to live stream in India.

>INT vs JUV Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, January 13 at San Siro Stadium. The game between Inter Milan and Juventus will start at 1:30 am (IST).

>INT vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Lautaro Martinez

Vice-Captain- Edin Dzeko

INT vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar

Mid-Fielders: Federico Bernardeschi, Weston McKennie, Marcelo Brozovic

Forward: Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

>Inter Milan vs Juventus probable XI:

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Giorgio Chiellini, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean

