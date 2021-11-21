>INT vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Serie A match, November 21 10:30 pm IST: Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan will look to bridge the gap between them and leaders Napoli when both the sides clash against one another at the San Siro Stadium. Inter were held to a 1-1 draw in the Milan Derby in the last match.

Inter Milan are currently sitting on 3rd place in the standings with twenty-five points, while Napoli are leading the points table with thirty-two points.

Napoli will be coming into this match after being held to a draw with Verona in their last game and they need to win this match if they are looking to extend their lead at the top of the points table.

Advertisement

Inter Milan will not be able to call upon the services of young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. Napoli, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of German midfielder Diego Demme.

>Ahead of today’s Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

>INT vs NAP Telecast

The match between Inter Milan and Napoli will be televised on MTV in India.

>INT vs NAP Live Streaming

The match between Inter Milan and Napoli is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

>INT vs NAP Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, November 21 at the San Siro Stadium. The game between Inter Milan and Napoli will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

>INT vs NAP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Joaquin Correa

Vice-Captain- Victor Osimhen

>INT vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani

Mid-Fielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano

Forward: Joaquin Correa, Victor Osimhen

>Inter Milan vs Napoli probable XI:

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Napoli Possible Starting Line-up: David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.