>INT vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk: Inter Milan could move one step closer to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 if they defeat an already -eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk in their penultimate Group D encounter on Wednesday, November 24.

The hosts come into the game on the back of an entertaining 3-2 victory over Napoli in Serie A on Sunday. On the other hand, Shakhtar extended their unbeaten domestic run to 12 matches when they secured a 2-0 victory at home against Rukh Vynnyky last weekend.

However, in the European championships, Inter Milan currently sit in the second spot in Group D, with seven points after four matches. Shakhtar are currently bottom of the group standings and have a solitary point from the same number of games.

Advertisement

The INT vs SHA match will kick off at 11:15 PM IST.

>Here is all you need to know about today’s UEFA Champions League game between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk:

>INT vs SHA Telecast

The match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

>INT vs SHA Live Streaming

The match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

>INT vs SHA Match Details

The match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played on Wednesday, November 24, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro. The game will kick-off at 11:15 pm (IST).

>INT vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction:

Advertisement

Captain: Ivan Perisic

Vice-Captain: Fernando

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Nykola Matviienko

Midfielders: Tete, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon

Strikers: Fernando, Lautaro Martinez

>Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk probable XI:

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco; Ivan Perisic, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian; Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Shakhtar Donetsk: Anatolii Trubin (GK); Ismaily, Valeriy Bonda, Nykola Matviienko, Dodo; Maycon, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Mykhailo Mudryk, Manor Solomon; Fernando

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.