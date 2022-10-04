Inter Milan vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Coverage

Inter Milan will host Barcelona for a blockbuster UEFA Champions encounter on October 4. Simone Inzaghi’s side are coming into this match after a devastating 2-1 loss against Roma. They let slip a one-goal advantage to go down against Roma. Inter Milan would want to collect maximum points from this match and climb up in their group.

The Catalan giants are traveling to Italy without Memphis Depay, Frenkie De Jong and Jules Kounde. It remains to be seen how Barcelona performs without their key players. But few will bet against Barcelona. They have been unbeaten in La Liga and would hope to carry forward their form in UEFA Champions League. Robert Lewandowski will be the key player for FC Barcelona.

Ahead of the match between Inter Milan and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona will be played on Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona will be played at the San Siro, Milan.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Barcelona will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Handanovic; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Barcelona Predicted Line-up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Garcia, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha

