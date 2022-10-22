Inter Milan will be aiming to extend their two-match winning streak when they will resume their Serie A campaign on Sunday. The Nerazzurri will be up against Fiorentina, in their next Serie A fixture. The match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Inter Milan, come into the fixture, after securing a convincing 2-0 win over Salernitana in their last Serie A match. With 18 points from 10 matches, Simone Inzaghi’s men currently find themselves in the seventh spot in the Serie A standings.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have not been able to showcase anything impressive so far in this season’s domestic league. Fiorentina, with just two wins from 10 matches, are now placed in 13th position on the Serie A points table.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan (INT) and Fiorentina (FIO) will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan (INT) vs Fiorentina (FIO) be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan (INT) vs Fiorentina (FIO) begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan (INT) vs Fiorentina (FIO) Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan (INT) vs Fiorentina (FIO) Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

Inter Milan (INT) vs Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Emil Bohinen, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Fiorentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Pietro Terracciano, Dodo, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Antonin Barak, Rolando Mandragora, Giacomo Bonaventura, Nicolas Gonzalez, Luka Jovic, Christian Kouame

