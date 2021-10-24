>Inter Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan vs Juventus: From date, venue to live telecast and time; here is everything you need to know about today’s Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Juventus.

After a dominant display in their last game against FC Sheriff in the group stage of UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan play their next in the Serie A against Juventus. They beat Yuriy Vernydub’s team by 3 goals to 1 in the last game and will be confident for their next.

Juventus too would have got a boost from their last encounter in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, where they defeated Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-0.

The match between Inter Milan and Juventus will kick off at 12:15 am (IST) on Monday.

>Inter Milan vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will miss their Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, who is still recovering from his injury. There are no other injured or doubtful players for Inter Milan in this game.

While there are no certain injured players in Juventus, forward Paulo Dybala and French midfielder Adrien Rabiot might miss the game.

>Inter Milan vs Juventus Telecast

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be telecasted on MTV.

>Inter Milan vs Juventus Streaming

The match between Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Juventus is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>Inter Milan vs Juventus Details

The match between Inter Milan vs Juventus will be played on Monday, October 25, at San Siro. The game between Inter Milan vs Juventus will start at 12:15 am (IST).

>Inter Milan vs Juventus Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Nicolo Barella

>Vice-Captain: Juan Cuadrado

>Inter Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

>Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Leonardo Bonucci

>Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Juan Cuadrado, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu

>Strikers: Lautaro Martinez, Federico Chiesa

>Inter Milan vs Juventus probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

>Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernandeschi, Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa

