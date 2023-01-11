Inter Milan vs Parma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Coppa Italia Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Inter Milan will aim to defend the Coppa Italia title when they face Parma in the round of 16 of the competition on Wednesday. The match between Inter Milan and Parma is scheduled to be played at the San Siro in Milan.

In their last match, Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by Monza. Simone Inzaghi’s men conceded late in the game to secure just a point from the fixture. The Nerazzurri are now placed in fourth position on the Serie A points table.

World Cup-winning Italian custodian Gianluigi Buffon, at the age of 44, is all set to make his comeback to San Siro. The legendary Italian goalkeeper had signed for Parma in July 2021. Parma will head into the fixture on the back of 2-2 draw against Venezia.

Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Parma; here is all you need to know:

What date Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Parma will be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Parma will take place on January 11, Wednesday.

Where will the Coppa Italia match Inter Milan vs Parma be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Parma will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Coppa Italia match Inter Milan vs Parma begin?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Parma will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Parma Coppa Italia match?

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Parma Coppa Italia match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Parma Coppa Italia match?

Inter Milan vs Parma Coppa Italia match will not be streamed live in India.

Inter Milan vs Parma Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Jamal Lewis, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy

Parma Predicted Starting Line-up: Daniel Iversen, Lewis Brunt, Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu, Kasey McAteer, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Read all the Latest Sports News here