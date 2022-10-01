Inter Milan vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Roma Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi needs to start producing results to avoid being fired in the coming weeks. His next assignment will be against AS Roma at San Siro on Saturday, October 1.

Roma have endured a good start to the season but are coming off a defeat at home to Atalanta. Manager Jose Mourinho will not be on the bench against his old team at San Siro since he was shown the red card for misconduct in Roma’s last fixture. However, the Portuguese boss will pull the strings from the stands and will count on Stephan El Shaarawy for goals. Star man Paulo Dybala didn’t play with the national team during the break but he’s expected to start against the Nerazzurri on Saturday.

This already appears to be a crucial encounter for Inter, given that their current Champions League campaign may be decided by the match versus Barcelona in mid-week. Inzaghi will have to face such an important game without two key players. Marcelo Brozovic is out injured while Romelu Lukaku still hasn’t recovered from his injury and will be sidelined for another week. Former AS Roma stalwart Edin Dzeko is expected to play alongside Lautaro Martinez in the attacking line.

Who will reign supreme in this excruciating Serie A encounter? Let’s find out!

On what date will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

What time will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma begin?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Handanovic (Gk), Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Martinez, Dzeko

Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Patricio (Gk), Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Abraham

