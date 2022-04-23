Inter Milan vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Second-placed Inter Milan will face Roma in Serie A tomorrow. A win against Roma will help Inter Milan (69 points from 32 matches) in dethroning their arch-rivals AC Milan (71 points from 33 matches) from the top spot. AC Milan can of source rise to the top by winning their tie against Lazio on Monday.

Fifth-placed Roma will come into this fixture after securing a 1-1 draw against Napoli in their last Serie A match. Jose Mourinho will not have his attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in the match against Inter Milan.

What date Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Roma will be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Roma will take place on April 23.

Where will the Serie A match Inter Milan vs Roma be played?

The match between Inter Milan vs Roma will be played at the San Siro, Milan.

What time will the Serie A match Inter Milan vs Roma begin?

The match between Inter Milan vs Roma will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Roma match?

Inter Milan vs Roma match will be televised on Sports18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Roma match?

Inter Milan vs Roma match is available to be streamed live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Inter Milan vs Roma Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nico Barella, Marceloa Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristrante, Sergio Oliveira, Nicola Zalewski, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

