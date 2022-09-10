Inter Milan vs Torino Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2022-23 Serie A season has not so far proved to be a fruitful one for Inter Milan. Simone Inzaghi’s men have till now played five matches in Serie A and they could only manage to secure nine points. Ninth-placed Inter Milan will now be up against Torino in their next Serie A encounter. The match between Inter Milan and Torino is scheduled to be played on Saturday at the San Siro.

Inter Milan, in their last Serie A encounter, had to endure a 3-2 defeat in against eternal rivals AC Milan.

Advertisement

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Torino, on the other hand, secured 1-0 win against Lecce in their last match. For Torino, their Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic scored the winning goal in 40th minute. The Turin-based club presently occupy sixth spot in the Serie A standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Torino; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Torino will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Torino will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Torino be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Torino will be played at the San Siro, in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Torino begin?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Torino will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Torino match?

Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A 2022-23 match?

Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Inter Milan and Torino Possible Staring XI:

Advertisement

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Torino Predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Koffi Djidji, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez, Valentino Lazaro, Sasa Lukic, Karol Linetty, Mergim Vojvoda, Nemanja Radonjic, Nikola Vlasic, Antonio Sanabria

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here