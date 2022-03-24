International Friendly 2022 Spain vs Albania LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spain are set to play host to Albania on Sunday in an international friendly at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat. Spain played its last international fixture in November last year when they defeated Janne Andersson’s Sweden 1-0 in their last FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match to finish Group B as table toppers and in the process qualified for the colossal event. The only goal of the aforementioned contest was scored by Juve striker Alvaro Morata.

Albania, meanwhile, won their last match against Andorra 1-0 in the same competition. They failed in making the direct cut for Qatar WC after finishing third in Group I.

Advertisement

The International Friendly between Spain and Albania is slated to begin at 12:15 am (IST).

International Friendly 2022 Spain vs Albania: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United’s number one goalkeeper David de Gea has been excluded from Spain’s squad as Luis Enrique named his side for the friendly against Albania. Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is also not named while Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente has made himself unavailable due to injury. The young guns of Barca Ferran Torres, Pedri and Gavi alongside Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and Juventus’ Alvaro Morata have all been included. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya could make his national debut with this game.

Albania’s Empoli midfielder Nedim Bajrami has been ruled out from this fixture with injury. Other than, Bajrami there are no injury concerns in the Albania squad.

Spain vs Albania starting line-ups:

Spain Possible Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Pedri, Carlos Soler, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Albania Possible Starting Line-up: Thomas Strakosha, Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti, Erion Hoxhallari, Odise Roshi, Ylber Ramadani, Amir Abrashi, Kristjan Asllani, Elseid Hysaj, Armando Broja, Sokol Cikalleshi

What time will Spain vs Albania match kick-off?

Advertisement

The International Friendly 2022 fixture between Spain and Albania will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Sunday, March 27, at Cornellà-El Prat.

What TV channel will show Spain vs Albania match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcasting rights for Spain vs Albania match.

How can I live stream Spain vs Albania fixture?

The live-streaming of Spain vs Albania match will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.