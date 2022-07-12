Iran Sack Football Coach Skocic Four Months Before Qatar World Cup

Croatian Dragan Skocic, head coach of the Iranian men’s national football team, has been fired less than five months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the official news agency IRNA has reported.

The decision came on Monday after a string of poor results and performances that included two losses to South Korea, as well as the friendly 2-1 defeat against the North African side Algeria.

Skocic was named Iran’s head coach in February 2020 as a replacement for the Belgian coach Marc Wilmots. Under him, Team Melli qualified for Qatar’s World Cup on top of its group above South Korea, reports Xinhua.

News of the Croatian coach’s dismissal came after widespread rumours over the past few days that a rift had opened up among Iran’s players over his fitness for steering Team Melli in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not interested in taking up the vacant Iran coach position.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, Solskjaer was the top target of the Iran football federation but the Norwegian coach doesn’t want the job.

Solskjaer has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United towards the end of last year following a dismal run of form.

Iran’s next coach is speculated to be a domestic one.

