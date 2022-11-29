Iran vs USA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Match Live

Iran and USA will face off in a blockbuster Group B fixture on Wednesday. Iran bounced back brilliantly in their second game against Wales after being routed by England in their first group match. An upbeat Iran side defeated Wales 2-0 and boosted their chances of making it into the last 16.

Iran’s match against the USA will be a high-voltage affair due to tensions between both teams off the field. The encounter has turned into the World Cup’s biggest flashpoint after Iran’s state-affiliated media called for FIFA to kick the USA team out of the tournament. Their request came after US Soccer Federation shared an altered image of Iran’s national flag on social media.

It remains to be seen how the Iranian team will cope with all these distractions. Carlos Queiroz’s side will be emboldened after their impressive win against Wales and will fancy their chances on Wednesday. Iran will be without the services of Alireza Jahanbakhsh as the midfielder received a second yellow card of the tournament in the match against Wales.

Meanwhile, the USA team will be under pressure against Iran as this is a must-win match for them. They registered an impressive draw against England. But the USA will need to collect maximum points if they are to make it to the knockout rounds.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Iran and USA, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Iran and USA be played?

The match between Iran and USA will be played on November 30.

Where will the match between Iran and USA be played?

The match between Iran and USA will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match between Iran and USA begin?

The match between Iran and USA will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Iran and USA?

The match between Iran and USA will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Iran and USA?

The match between Iran and USA will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Iran Probable Starting Line-up: Hossein Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Ali Gholizadeh, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, Saeid Ezatolahi

USA Probable Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright

