ISL 2020-23 Final to be Held in Goa

The Indian Super League today announced PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa as the venue for the 2022-23 season final. Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams.

Fans can book their tickets for the final starting March 05 on BookMyShow.com. In addition to the action on the pitch, there are a host of activities that fans can indulge in with their families as part of an entire carnival.

This season of the ISL has been an exciting one with the fight for the playoffs being closely contested amongst multiple teams. After Matchweek 21, Mumbai City FC, who lifted the League Shield yesterday, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have already qualified for the playoffs while Odisha FC and FC Goa have their fate hanging in the balance as the teams head into the last match of the league stage.

Mumbai City FC had a dream season as they went unbeaten for the opening 18 games before stumbling against a resilient Bengaluru FC unit that has been stewarded into the playoff by head coach Simon Grayson.

Des Buckingham’s side failed in the immediate next fixture after their loss to BFC as they were handed a surprise 1-0 defeat in their own backyard by Stephen Constantine’s East Bengal FC moments before they hoisted the league shield in front of their adoring fans at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The ISL playoffs will start from March 03 with the final being played on March 18, 2023.

