ISL 2021-22: AIFF Issues Stern Warning to Sandesh Jhingan For Sexist Remarks

The All India Football Federation on Thursday warned star Indian centre back Sandesh Jhingan for making sexist remarks following his team ATK Mohun Bagan’s 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.

“The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after their match against Kerala Blasters FC (on February 19)," said a statement from the ISL.

“The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions."

The 28-year-old ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain had allegedly made a sexist remark after the team’s 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC. In the 11-second video uploaded by his own club and later deleted, it showed him allegedly passing a sexist remark — “auroto ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath (I have played a match with women, with women)."

Jhingan later posted an apology after drawing backlash on social media. “I know a lot has happened in the last 48 hours, and it has been down to an error in judgement from my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react…," Jhingan posted on Twitter.

“To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it’s wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family."

