ISL 2021-22: Antonio Perosevic Handed Five-match Ban and 1 Lakh Fine by AIFF Disciplinary Committee

SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic has been hit with a five-match ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee. Perosevic has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 Lakh for his ‘violent conduct towards match official’ during the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC.

In the terms of the decision passed by the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, Perosevic has been informed that a ‘repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment’. The player and the club have 10 days should they wish to lodge an appeal.

Perosevic has already served his automatic one-match suspension. The player is eligible for selection next against Hyderabad FC on January 24, 2022.

>Earlier in the day, SC East Bengal sacked head coach Jose Manuel Diaz midway through the ongoing Indian Super League season after the club’s eight-match winless streak.

Former India captain and assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken charge as interim head coach of the side.

