ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Aim to Stop Hyderabad FC Juggernaut and Keep Top-four Pace

Hyderabad are on a three-match winning streak, sitting three points clear of second-placed Kerala Blasters FC on 26 points from 14 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan will have to be at their best when they take on leaders Hyderabad FC who will look to further consolidate their lead at the top of the table when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in the form of his life, scoring a brace in their 5-0 rout of NorthEast United FC to take his tally to 14 goals this season and overall tally to 49 in the competition.

Ogbeche will be aiming for his 50th goal and also helping Hyderabad in the process. Ogbeche has scored five goals in his last three matches. A hattrick in a 4-0 win over SC East Bengal and a brace in the last game.

“ATK Mohun Bagan have good players in practically every position. They play well in buildup and strong in set-pieces. We know they are a very strong team in the ISL. Will be very difficult news," Marquez said.

Hyderabad have scored 33 goals this season, the most they have managed in any of their ISL seasons. If they win against ATK Mohun Bagan, they will extend their record of most wins in a row.

For Juan Ferrando’s ATKMB, they have games in hand but will need to win them in order to stay in touch with the top-four pack. The Mariners are now in sixth place with 20 points from 12 games and the fact that they drew three out of their last four matches could come back to haunt them.

The green and maroons are currently on a eight-game unbeaten run but have only managed to keep one clean sheet, bringing to the fore their defensive woes. It remains to be seen whether Sandesh Jhingan comes back in the fold to strengthen the backline.

Juan Ferrando also expects the match to be intense but is not only putting his focus on Ogbeche but the entire team.

“He is the star of the team but the credit goes to the people who support him from behind. Hyderabad are a brilliant team." said Ferrando.