ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan Preview: Mariners Set Sail Again in Pursuit of Trophy and Shield

The Mariners set sail again for the Indian Super League title as well as the League Winner’s Shield in the 2021-22 season with renewed hope and a bolstered squad.

After failing at the last hurdle twice last time around, >ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas have brought in Hugo Boumous and Liston Colaco from their rivals Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC. Amrinder Singh, who represented MCFC last season, has joined ATKMB on a free transfer along with Joni Kauko, who turned out for Iceland in the Euro 2020.

The departure of Sandesh Jhingan to Croatian club Sibenik can be seen as a possible loss of a senior defender but can be looked at as an opportunity for youngsters like Sumit Rathi and Deepak Tangri.

Strength

Star forward Roy Krishna will again lead the line for ATKMB with able support in the form of David Williams, Manvir Singh. New additions in the form of Boumous, Kauko and Colaco will surely scare a lot of defenses in the league.

Their depth in full-back department will be a welcome headache for coach Habas, giving him the flexibility to opt for multiple inter-changeable formations and line-ups.

Weakness

One glaring hole in the armour for the Mariners, which is being pointed out by fans and pundits alike, is their central defence. Tiri is the only senior defender of note.

Carl McHugh can fill in but that would mean compromising on a slot in other areas with the 4-foreigner rule. The likes of Rathi and Pritam Kotal could pay along Tiri in a 3-man defence with Subhasish Bose and Ashutosh Mehta filling in at wing-backs.

ISL 2020-21 performance

ATK Mohun Bagan finished 2nd in the league behind Mumbai City FC on goal difference, having lost in the final league stage match to them 2-0. In the play-off finals, ATKMB and MCFC met again as Mariners lost again 2-1 in the final.

Most notable new signings

Another season and another Hugo Boumous transfer. The Frenchman has found home with ISL runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan for a record transfer fee. Boumous has represented FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the previous two seasons and along with Colaco, strengthens ATKMB as well as weakens their rivals.

History in ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan played their first season in the ISL last season and finished second in the league and runners-up in the play-offs.

Chances/Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan, with a star-studded squad, are one o the favourites to win the ISL title as well as the League Winners Shield, having come mighty close last season.

Squad

>Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh

>Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj

>Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri

>Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

>Head Coach: Antonio Habas

