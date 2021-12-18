Home » News » Football » ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Release Antonio Lopez Habas as Head Coach

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Release Antonio Lopez Habas as Head Coach

Antonio Lopez Habas was released as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach (ISL)
ATK Mohun Bagan has released Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after some poor results.

Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: December 18, 2021, 14:54 IST

Antonio Lopez Habas has been removed as head coach of Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan after a string of four winless games that left the team in sixth with six points in the 2021-22 ISL standings.

Manuel Cascallana, Habas’ assistant, will be the interim coach.

“ATKMB has released Antonio Habas as the head coach for ATK Mohun Bagan. Manuel Cascallana, who is currently the Assistant Coach, will be the interim Coach," ATKMB said in a statement.

>More details are awaited…

first published: December 18, 2021, 14:43 IST