ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Postponed, 2nd Straight Rescheduling for Kolkata Side

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, scheduled for Saturday, January 15 at the Fatorda Stadium has been postponed, the league announced on Saturday morning.

This is the second straight match of ATK Mohun Bagan that is being postponed as their previous fixture against Odisha FC is also yet to be rescheduled.

“Each match is assessed on a number of factors including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of Covid-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly," the league statement read.

Ahead of their previous fixture, ATK Mohun Bagan player had tested positive due to which the match was postponed.

Since then, ATK Mohun Bagan are still quarantined and have been able to practice.

SEVERAL TEAMS SUFFER

Apart from ATK Mohun Bagan, a couple of other teams are also bound by the four walls of their respective rooms.

Odisha FC players are still in hard quarantine and will not come out of it till at least January 16, two days before their next fixture. While among the players, only Kamaljit has tested positive so far, a number of staff members have caught the virus.

On Thursday, Odisha FC had two new Covid-19 cases and may have a few more in the coming days.

Sources said the players are shaken mentally due to the hardship and are not feeling up to the task. They feel like things are not getting better and it’s only getting tougher for them.

ISL, in their letter to the clubs, had said that the match will be reschooled or cancelled in case the teams do not have 15 eligible players to play. In the event of non-rescheduling, it would be considered a forfeit and the other team will get a 3-0 win.

