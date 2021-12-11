ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 contest between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be an exciting one on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda. There is a lot of stake especially for the Mariners who are on a streak of two defeats in their last two matches, conceding seven goals in the process. Antonio Lopes Habas’s charges started the ongoing season strongly but 5-1 and 2-1 defeats against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, respectively, have hurt their confidence.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are yet to taste defeat this season. Bozidar Bandovic’s men defeated Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC by 1-0 and 2-1,respectively, before being held by SC East Bengal in a 0-0 stalemate last time out. They are a defensively strong outfit but it will be tough for them to keep their opponents silent and avoid their first defeat of the 2021-22 season.

The match between ATKMB vs CFC is scheduled to kick-off at 07:30 AM IST.

>ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

Tiri’s return to the ATK Mohun Bagan training will be a big boost and he could probably make his much-anticipated return for the Mariners in this fixture. Deepak Tangri should also be back after serving his one-match suspension.

As for Chennayin FC, Rafael Crivellaro will be the big absentee, the midfielder is ruled out due to a muscle injury. Striker Rahim Ali is also going to miss this game, due to a suspension.

>ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Starting probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Ali

>What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday, December 11, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

