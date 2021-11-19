ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

An engaging contest is on the cards as last year’s runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns with former finalist Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener of the Indian Super League’s (ISL) 2021-22. The high octane match will be played on Friday, November 19 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda and kicks off at 07:30 PM IST. The Kolkata outfit have retained much of the previous season’s squad and under the same tutelage of coach Antonio Lopez Habas. However, they did some shopping in the transfer window and have roped in Joni Kauko and Hugo Boumous to boost firepower in the midfield.

Meanwhile, the Blasters had a forgetful last season, finishing 10th on the points table. The Yellow brigade too have made few changes, as they will be under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic and few new set of foreign players in a hope for title finish.

>ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Team News, Injury Update

Both sides have no injury concerns .

>ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters probable XI

>ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

>Kerala Blasters probable starting line-up: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

>What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match 1 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, November 19, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

>What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will be televised on Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) channels in India.

>How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters fixture?

The live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

