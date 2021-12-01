ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The top two teams from the previous edition’s Indian Super League table – ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC – will be up against each other on Wednesday, December 1, in the 14th match of ISL 2021-22 at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The defending champions are sitting at the sixth spot on the table with three points from their first two games. Mumbai’s opponents, on the other hand, are leading the table with two victories in their kitty from as many games.

The Mariners hammered SC East Bengal 3-0 and Kerala Blasters 4-2 and will be confident of getting a favourable result against the Islanders. Mumbai started their tournament on an empathetic note by defeating FC Goa 3-0 before going down 1-3 at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Spanish defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo aka Tiri is doubtful to feature in this game. Tiri has not played a single game so far in the ongoing edition of ISL and he will have to prove his match fitness prior to the start of the game to be eligible for selection.

Mumbai City FC’s Indian left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is the only absentee from the MCFC squad for this game. He is out with an injury, which he picked during Mumbai’s season opener against FC Goa.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC Possible Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, December 1, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

