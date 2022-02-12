ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will play against NorthEast United FC in their next matcgh Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. This match will take place at the PJN Stadium, Margao, on Saturday. ATK Mohun Bagan will try to consolidate their position in top-four. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, will strive to emerge from the bottom of the table.

ATK Mohun Bagan are placed fourth in the league table – they have 23 points in 13 matches. NorthEast United FC are placed at the bottom of the table with 10 points in 16 matches.

>ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

ATK Mohun Bagan will still be sweating over the fitness of Hugo Boumous and Carl McHugh as they were taken out against Hyderabad FC. Also, Roy Krishna remains a doubt with post-COVID injury niggles.

NorthEast United FC will not be able to avail the services of defender Provat Lakra as he will serve a suspension after picking up four yellow cards.

>ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

>ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Calaco, Tiri, Subashish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, David Williams

>NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shareef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohammed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Marco Sahanek, Marcelinho, VP Suhair

>What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 12, at the PJN Stadium, Margao on Saturday.

>What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

