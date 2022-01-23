ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will meet Odisha FC in a rescheduled 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) game at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

It needs to be mentioned here that ATK Mohun Bagan were last in action on January 5 where they played out a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC. Their next three games had to be postponed owing to a Covid outbreak and they have played only nine matches so far where they have managed to pick up 15 points.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

ATK Mohun Bagan will be bolstered with the addition of Sandesh Jhingan in the backline. He has returned to the side from the HNK Šibenik. However, they will miss the services of Hugo Boumous, who will serve a suspension in this match.

There are no immediate injury concerns for Odisha FC coming into this match. For them, Aridai Cabrera has been in superb form. Also, Javi Hernandez has a solid presence in the side.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 23, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Sunday.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

