ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Heavyweights Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be desperate to turn things around, when the traditional rivals lock horns in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter in Bambolim on Thursday.It hasbeen a rough sailing for last season’s finalists ATK Mohun Bagan, they are yet to win from last three matches and find themselves at the sixth spot in the table. The Mariners have also failed to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. However, they managed to share spoils with Chennaiyin FC in their previous match.

Meanwhile, former champions Bengaluru FC have looked at a shadow of their past and find themselves further below at ninth. They’ve leaked 10 goals in their five-game winless streak and they are without a win since their season-opener against NorthEast United FC. The Sunil Chhetri-led side head into this marquee clash on a three-match losing streak.

Advertisement

In such a scenario, the two teams will be desperate to turn it around in this epic clash, which is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

Marco Pezzaiuoli will miss the services of midfielder Leon Augustine and defender Yrondu Musavu-King. The players are expected to be ruled out till January 2022.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas Lopez has no injury concerns at the moment, he will have the entire squad at his disposal ahead of this epic clash.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Bengaluru FC probable starting XI: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Udanta Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Silva-Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting XI: Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Michael Soosairaj, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

>What time will Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, December 16, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

Advertisement

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.