ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will look to book its spot at the top-of-the-table when they take on a determined Bengaluru FC in the 2021-22 Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Heading into this match, Chennaiyin FC are placed fifth on the points table with 18 in their kitty from 12 games. A win here in this match will see them take the lead on Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC and jump to the top of the table. However, Bengaluru FC will not be an easy prospect as they come into this match after seeing off a feisty draw in their last game.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC will see Vlagyimir Koman return from injury and his form in the last game will be a great boost for the side. However, they will not be able to avail the services of winger Lallianzuala Chhangte in this match.

For Bengaluru FC Ashique Kuruniyan took a knock in the last match and is a question mark for this match along with Cleiton Silva.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

>Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhuri, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

>Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali

>What time will Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, January 26, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.

Advertisement

>What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.