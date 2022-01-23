ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are into the 69th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 as Bengaluru FC welcome FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. While Bengaluru are placed at the eighth spot with thirteen points in eleven matches, FC Goa are placed ninth with thirteen points from twelve matches.

Coming into this match, Bengaluru FC have been unbeaten in their last five matches. A win here in this match will take them to 16 points and two places higher.

The ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

Heading into this match, Bengaluru FC will not be able to avail the services of Musavu King. Barring this, they should be able to field a full-strength side.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have no injury concerns to deal with and with the type of form and consistency, they should not be taken lightly.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhuri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Leander D’Cunha, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz

>What time will Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 23, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

>What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

