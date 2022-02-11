ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC will clash with Hyderabad FC in Match 88 of the ISL 2021-22 campaign. The match will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. While Bengaluru FC come into this match after their 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC and are placed third on the points table, Hyderabad FC come into this match after being defeated by ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game. After this reversal, they will look to bounce back and consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

For Bengaluru FC, Ashique Kuruniyan has started training with the team, but he might not start for the side for this match against Hyderabad FC.

The Hyderabad FC do not have any fresh injury concerns for this match and this certainly gives them the edge.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Prateek Chaudhuri, Alan Costa, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, February 11, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today's ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

