ISL 2021-22 >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News: A contest between the two heavyweights – Bengaluru FC will clash with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium in Panaji, Goa on Saturday. Both these sides will battle it out for a spot in the top four.

After an underwhelming start to their season, Bengaluru FC have hit their stride at the business end of the tournament and are once again favourites to book a spot in the top four.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have been solid and consistent all season and their defence has stood up on all matches. They come into this match looking to reduce the gap between them and table topper, Hyderabad FC.

Advertisement

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

For Bengaluru FC, Prince Ibara will not be able to make it to this match since he has already accumulated four yellow cards. Barring this, there are no real injury concerns for the side.

Jamshedpur FC will not be able to avail the services of Jordan Murray as he picked up an injury in training. Also, captain Peter Hartley is doubtful for the game. Owen Coyle has hinted at few more injury concerns, but we are not very clear at this point.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

>Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

>Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Advertisement

>What time will Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 5, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

>What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Advertisement

>How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.