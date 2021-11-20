ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Both Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will hope for a positive start when they will square off against each other in their Indian Super League (IPL) 2021-22 tournament opener on Saturday, November 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. NorthEast United reached the semifinal round during the previous edition of the league and this time around they will aim to go all the way. On the other hand, former champions Bengaluru FC will aim to make it to the playoff round this season, having missed out on the knockout place last year.

The match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

Bengaluru FC are set to miss the services of some of their biggest domestic star for this fixture due to injuries. Bengaluru’s long injury list is headlined by Suresh Singh Wangjam, who is still not match-fit and has been sidelined from this game. The trio of Parag Srivas, Akashdeep Singh, and Rohit Kumar has also been ruled out from this game as they are still nursing their injuries.

NorthEast United FC boss Khalid Jamil will not be able to rely upon the services of Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha for today’s match. Other than Lalchhanchhuaha, Jamil will have his full squad at his disposal.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

>Bengaluru FC Possible Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ajith Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

>NorthEast United Possible Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

>What time will Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC. The match between BFC vs NEUFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

