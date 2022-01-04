ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC will look to ride on the morale-boosting 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC when they lock horns with bottom-placed SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Bambolim Stadium on Tuesday. After a spell of seven winless fixtures, the Blues kicked off the New Year on a positive note by registering their second win of the season. They will be heading into this fixture knowing that they have a great chance to climb up the points table with a win here.

SC East Bengal, meanwhile, are the only team so far to not register a victory even after eight games. Owing to its dismal run, the Red and Gold camp sacked head coach Jose Manuel Diaz and has been replaced by Mario Rivera Campesino. The club had earlier announced that Renedy Singh as the interim coach and he will be calling the shots for the next two games including this one, as the new coach completes his week-long mandatory quarantine and take over the charge in the second phase of the tournament.

The match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Marco Pezzaiuoli will miss the services of Leon Augustine and Yrondu-Musavu King, the duo continue to remain injured while Sarthak Golui is unavailable due to personal reasons. Previously ruled out players like Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Amey Morajkar remain unavailable as well.

As for SC East Bengal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Jackichand Singh and Darren Sidoel will be on the sidelines due to injuries. Antonio Perosevic serves a five-match suspension for ‘violent conduct’ in the game against NorthEast United FC.

>ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Ajith Kamaraj, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Daniel Chukwu

>What time will Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 4, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim.

>What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

