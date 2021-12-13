ISL 2021-22: Bright Enobakhare May Make a Return to SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal (SCEB) replaced their coach Robbie Fowler with Manolo Diaz of Spain and roped in several big names ahead of the season. Currently, they are still searching for their first victory of the season as they are at the bottom in the league table with just three points from six matches.

The red and gold brigade had earlier made the most of the January transfer window last season, when they signed Nigerian striker Bright Enobakhare among others. It was Fowler who convinced the striker to test waters in India and it was after this move that the club earned their first victory in the previous season. Enobakhare’s addition did help the Kolkata giants recover initially but couldn’t show up a promising display as they ended the season ninth in the league table.

However, ahead of this season, the Nigerian was convinced to extend his stay at SC East Bengal. But with negotiations heading nowhere between the club management and sponsors Shree Cements, thedelay in the whole process to sign players cast a shadow on the century old club’s future in the league. Eventually, they made a last-minute entry into the ISL 2021-22 edition after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had acted as a mediator between the warring parties, brokered a peace deal.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian was left with no option but to look elsewhere and joined English club Coventry City. According to The Bridge report, the Kolkata giants are in talks with him to resolve their offensive woes. The 23-year-old forward is a free agent now after he terminated his contract with the English club last month. The report also mentioned that sources close to the development confirmed that Enobakhare is willing to return to ISL and is currently negotiating his wages with SCEB officials.

It must be noted that Enobakhare didn’t fail to make his sheer display of class and capabilities last season. He had scored three goals and assisted once in his twelve outings for SCEB. His skillset is sure to help the struggling Kolkata giants this season, as he not only adds to the well-balanced side, but can also add a lot of strength to their attack.

