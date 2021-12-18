Home / News / Football / ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Germanpreet Scores to Put CFC 1-0 Ahead Against OFC
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Germanpreet Scores to Put CFC 1-0 Ahead Against OFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Chennaiyin FC will battle it out against Odisha FC on matchday 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Saturday.

News18.com |
Updated: December 18, 2021, 20:12 IST
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: In the 33rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), Chennaiyin FC will cross swords with Odisha FC on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium of Goa. Both Chennaiyin and Odisha endured similar results in their previous games and will look to go back to winning ways with this match. Read More

Dec 18, 2021 20:12 IST

Javi Hits the Wall

38’| Javier Hernandez is fouled by Narayan Das and OFC players are trying to convince ref for another yellow card but he just gives him a warning. Javier Hernandez then steps up to take the free kick but nothing noteworthy comes off it.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 20:09 IST

Odisha FC Handball Inside CFC Box

33’| Aridai Suarez whips in freekick from the left but it gets blocked by the CFC defenders. Then an OFC players gets the ball on the rebound and tries to charge towards goal but the referee signals it was a hand ball.

 

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 20:07 IST

YELLOW CARD: Isaac Chhakchhuak

29′ | Odisha FC’s Isaac Chhakchhuak is booked by the ref for simulation. At first it looked like he pointed at the spot but replays showed Isaac clearly dived.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 20:05 IST

Reagan Skies One from Distance

28’| Chhangte wins another corner for Chennaiyin FC. Thapa steps up to take the corner, the ball was well defended and it fell for Reagan Singh who is around 30 yards away from goal, he tries his luck from distance but the ball kept going upwards.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 20:02 IST

Germanpreet Fires Chennai Ahead

Dec 18, 2021 19:56 IST

GOAL! Chennaiyin FC are Ahead Through Germanpreet

23’| Germanpreet puts Chennaiyin FC ahead.

Another good move sees Marina Machans enter Odish FC box. The ball was fired in from the right which OFC GK Kamaljit Singh dived and blocked. However, the ball rebounds and falls right at the feet of Germanpreet, who does the rest in second try.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:54 IST

Javi Fails to Test Vishal Kaith

18’| Javi playing in his favourite number 10 position is arguable the only Odisha FC player who is asking questions to CFC backline. He received the ball from the right flank beats a couple of CFC defenders and fires a low one. Its is straight to Kamalpreet

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:51 IST

Javi Hernandez Fouled

15’|Silky footwork by the former ATK man on right flank forces Slavko to concede a freekick. Javi then delivers a good ball inside the box but CFC clears without a fuss.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:48 IST

Chennaiyin FC Dominating

13’| While Odisha’s jersey has been easy on the eye, Chennaiyin’s gameplay so far has been brilliant, smooth passing, silky touches and sensible ball possession. CFC have been winning the midfield battle so far.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:42 IST

YELLOW CARD: Narayan Das

10’| Chennaiyin FC’s Narayan Das is the first player to be booked by the ref tonight for a fould on Isaac.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:41 IST

Clash of Heads! Gaurav Bora in Pain

7′ | Aniruddh Thapa wins the ball in the middle and the ball goes to another CFC player, he fires in a long ball for Chhangte and he jumps inside the box to fire in a header but Gaurav Bora gets first to the ball and Chhangte hits Bora’s face.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:37 IST

Jerry Hits the Side netting

6′ | Another brilliant move by Chennaiyin, this time from the right side. An inviting ball was fired in which fell for Jerry at last but the wing-back could only find the side-netting.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:34 IST

Chennaiyin FC Win Match's First Corner

2’| After early strides from Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC play a few good passes on the left plank and Aridai Suarez was released and he curled a dangerous ball inside the box but it was defended well by OFC defender. Night’s first corner goes to CFC

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 18, 2021 19:31 IST

KICK-OFF

1’| And we are underway at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Odisha start from left to right.

Dec 18, 2021 19:26 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

The players are out on the field now they are lining up for the Indian National Anthem. Chennaiyin are in their blue strip while Odisha FC in their away kit which is a mix of white and coral. Looks on the eye.

Dec 18, 2021 19:09 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

The players have arrived at Tilak Maidan Stadium

Dec 18, 2021 18:52 IST

Odisha FC Starting XI

Here’s how Odisha FC will start tonight’s game: Vinit to start from the bench tonight

Dec 18, 2021 18:50 IST

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI

Here’s how Chennaiyin FC are going to start. First start for Germanpreet Singh and Mirlan comes in place of Lukasz.

Dec 18, 2021 18:41 IST

Chennai FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head record

The two sides have met four times in the past with each of them emerging victorious once as the remaining two enounters ended in draws.

Dec 18, 2021 08:46 IST

While Chennaiyin lost to Mumbai City 0-1, Odisha FC were humiliated 0-4 at the hands of Jamshedpur, courtesy of a first-half hat-trick by Greg Stewart.

Following their latest loss, Odisha have slipped to the fourth spot in the table, one above their tonight’s opponent, with nine points.

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

Chennaiyin will miss the services of their Brazilian international Rafael Crivellaro for the Odisha clash due to injury. Although Crivellaro has started light training, it is unlikely that he will play this game.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, would be without their Indian defender Sahil Panwar, who is currently under the medical team’s supervision.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh(GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara, Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jonathas.

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 19, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.