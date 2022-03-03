ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to book a second consecutive semi-final berth and in the process bridge the gap at the top of the points table when they take on a struggling Chennaiyin FC in theIndian Super Leagueat the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been a side in form as they are unbeaten for 14 games – this is incidentally their second-longest such streak in the history of the tournament. Coming into this match, they are placed third with 34 points.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

Chennaiyin FCwill continue to give opportunities to a number of young players and this could well mean that youngsters like Suhail Pasha, Rahim Ali among others could get an extended run as they have shown good promise this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of David Williams and Hugo Boumous as they are both out with injuries for this game against Chennai.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaith (GK); Vanspaul, Devrani, Narayan, Jerry; Germanpreet, Koman, Thapa (C); Ninthoi, Lukasz, Rahim Ali

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder (GK); Kotal (C), Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish; McHugh, Rodrigues; Manvir, Joni Kauko, Liston, Roy Krishna

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, March 03, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Wednesday.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

