ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It will be a clash between two teams that are in desperate need of a victory so that their ambitions of making it to the top four remain intact. When Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa lock horns in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday, it promises to be a do-or-die clash for these teams.

After their loss to Mumbai City FC in the last match, Chennaiyin FC have dropped to the eighth place – they have 19 points from 15 matches. Goa, on the other hand, are placed just a position below them and they have gone five games without a win.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of the match, Bozidar Bandovic has also confirmed that club talisman Vladimir Koman will be forced to miss another game owing to a calf injury.

We can see Mirlan get the nod to start in the first XI and this could well mean that Lukasz Gikiewicz misses out.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Syndey Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 9, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Wednesday.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

