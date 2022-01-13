ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Chennai Look to Replace HFC in Top-four

With only two points separating these two teams, it appears like this will be a tight game. Both the teams have recently been troubled by inconsistency, taking only six points from the past 15 available, causing both to fall further down the standings.

Chennaiyin have only two victories in their previous five games, with three losses and a defeat in their most recent encounter against Goa. And Hyderabad have proved to be tough to beat but struggled to register wins. They have won only one of their previous five games, drawing three and losing one. If Hyderabad want to reclaim the first place, they must convert those draws into victories.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Probable XI: Debjit (GK), Sajid, Damjanovic, Narayan, Reagan, Thapa, Germanpreet, Edwin, Jerry, Valskis, Murzaev

Hyderabad FC Probable XI: Kattimani (GK), Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Victor, Hitesh, Nikhil, Garcia, Aniket, Siverio

Previous Match

In their first meeting, Chennaiyin beat Hyderabad 1-0 but since then Marquez’s charges have looked the better side stitching together an eight-game unbeaten run before losing to in-form Kerala Blasters.

Key Players

Chennaiyin FC

Nerijus Valskis: His inclusion in the Chennaiyin FC side raised hopes for improved offensive gameplay. This season Valskis has scored two goals and provided with an assist and the longing to step up for Chennaiyin FC could see him on the scoring sheet.

Reagan Singh: The 30-year-old defender has been rock solid for Chennaiyin FC this season, he made 33 clearances, 42 tackles, 18 blocks, and 21 interceptions so far.

Hyderabad FC

Joao Victor: Hyderabad skipper has been a consistent contributor to the team’s success with two goals, an assist and has maintained an impressive passing accuracy of 79.42% this season.

Akash Mishra: The defender has played every minute of Hyderabad FC’s season and made 48 tackles, 23 clearances and 17 interceptions.

Match Timings and Telecast Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: 13th January 2022

Venue: PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar, and JioTV.

