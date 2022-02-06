ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will take on Mumbai City FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 6th February. In the reverse fixture between both the sides, Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC by 1-0 in their first meet. Coming into this match, Chennaiyin FC had to be content with a draw against SC East Bengal. They are placed seventh in the points table with 19 points in 14 games.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, is still looking for its first win after their 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin. However, head coach Des Buckingham has sounded confident that his side will do better in this part of the season.

>ISL 2021-22Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

There will be a lot of focus on Lallianzuala Chhangte as he will take on his former side. Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic will be keen to see his Nerijuas Valskis return to form after his indifferent performance against SC East Bengal. There are no visible injury concerns for either side ahead of this match.

>ISL 2021-22Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

>Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: D. Majumder, Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinnzuala, L. Chhangte, G. Singh, Vladimir Koman, A. Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, N. Valskis

>Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: M. Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, M. Fall, R. Bheke, M. Rao Desai, Lalengmawia, A. Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Vikram Singh, B. Singh, Igor Angulo

>What time will Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 6, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on Sunday.

>What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FCmmatch will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

