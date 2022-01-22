ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will aim to come up with an attacking approach when they take on NorthEast United FC in the 2021-22 Indian Super League match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Chennaiyin FC had beaten The Highlanders 2-1 in their last meeting.

A win here against NorthEast United will see the two-time champions climb up the ladder to the third position on the points table. Heading into this match, CFC is placed seventh with 15 points – 5 less than Kerala Blasters.

>ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of this match, Bandovic has already confirmed the availability of Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman. This will perhaps be the first time, Chennaiyin FC will have all their six overseas players available for selection.

>ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shareef Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Marco Sahanek, VP Suhair, Marcelinho

>What time will Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match kickoff?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, January 22, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday.

>What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

