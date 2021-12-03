ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the 16th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), one of the oldest clubs of the country SC East Bengal will be up against Chennaiyin FC on Friday, December 3, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa. Chennaiyin FC have shown incredible form so far in ISL, having won their opening two fixtures to cement their spot in the top four early on in the tournament. The two-time champions will head into this game as overwhelming favourites, courtesy their solid defence and top-class attack.

SC East Benga have had a nightmarish start as they remain winless after three games. They have already conceded 10 goals in the tournament – most by any side.

The match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Chennaiyin’s Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro is set to miss yet another game for his side due to injury. Other than Crivellaro, CFC boss Csaba Laszlo will have his full squad at his disposal.

Arindam Bhattacharja and Jackichand Singh have been ruled out from this game. The news about their unavailability was confirmed by East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz at the pre-match press conference. The coach also hinted that Adil Khan could be a fielder against CFC while Sourav Das has resumed training and would return to action soon.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaith, Das, R Singh, Damjanovic, Ranjan Singh, Koman, Thapa, Chhangte, Borysiuk, Murzaev, Ali

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Sen, Prce, Mondal, Lourenco, Gaikwad, Rafique, Sidol, Dervisevic, Jairu, Chima Chukwu, Haokip

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, December 1, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

