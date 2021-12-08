ISL 2021-22: Consistency Key for Hyderabad FC as Bengaluru FC Attempt Resurgence

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will both look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Wednesday. Hyderabad FC are placed seventh in the standings with four points from three matches. Head coach Manolo Marquez was unhappy with his team’s first-half show in the 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in their last match and would want his charges to improve when they take on Bengaluru.

The Blues, meanwhile, lost 1-3 to table-toppers Mumbai City FC in their last game, leaving them with just one win from four matches. But coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said after the game that he was happy with how the team responded through Cleiton Silva after conceding a goal inside the first ten minutes. Both teams have shown promise with Hyderabad getting the better of Mumbai in their second match of the season. Bengaluru got off to a winning start after they downed NorthEast United FC 4-2 but have since found it difficult to remain consistent.

The two teams would look to steady their ship and remain focussed in crucial moments that has hurt them so far. “What we need is consistency. All teams are strong in this League. Hence, the results have fluctuated the way it has. I assume the final standings will be decided only in the final stages of the season," Marquez said. “Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir will be out for the game against Bengaluru. Hopefully, Halicharan will be available for the next game but Yasir will be out for a long time," added the Spaniard.

Bengaluru are unbeaten against Hyderabad in the ISL. In the four matches between the two so far, Bengaluru have won one and drawn the other three. “I don’t think it has been a bad start, we can make some things better. I agree, we can defend better, but when you see all the games, you’ll see the opponent has few chances. What we need to do now is work hard for a clean sheet, and that’s our aim against Hyderabad," Pezzauioli said. For Pezzaiuoli, Sunil Chhetri’s poor run of form is a cause for concern. The Indian captain has now gone four matches without scoring a goal in the League.

The former champions have multiple players who remain doubtful or completely unavailable for selection. “Prince Ibara is undergoing a test right now, but we’re not sure yet. The same goes for Udanta Singh, Iman Basafa and Yrondu Musavu-King. Sarthak Golui has left the bubble to tend to a family emergency," the coach said.

