ISL 2021-22: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of The New Season

The Indian Super League 2021-22 season will get underway from Friday with ATK Mohun Bagan locking horns with the Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao (Goa). The eighth edition of the league will consist of the same 11 teams as last season and the fixtures of the first 55 matches have been announced by the organisers. The rest of the schedule will be revealed in due time.

Similar to previous season, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has announced that the matches will be played behind the closed doors amid fears of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Three venues in Goa will host the first phase matches which runs till January 9, 2022.

>Rule Change

The eighth edition of the ISL brings with it the biggest rule change in the league in years, which could have a significant impact on the national team. The ISL 2021-22 season will have ‘3+1’ rule, which means 3 (foreign players) + 1 (inclusion of an Asian player) for all matches. Earlier, a team could field a maximum of five foreign players.

As the new season begins on Friday, here’s all you need about the upcoming season of ISL.

>Participating Teams

ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, Northeast United FC, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal.

>Which stadiums will host the ISL 2021-22 matches?

Similar to the last season, the ISL 2021-22 will be played in Goa, behind closed doors. The matches will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2021-22 season?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network’s - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels in India.

>How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2021-22 season?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

