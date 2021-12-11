ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Another marquee match of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday will feature FC Goa (FCG) face off against Bengaluru FC (BCFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim. The highly-anticipated game will pit teams that are placed a lowly ninth and tenth respectively.The Gaurs had a dismal start to their campaign and remained winless for three consecutive matches. They finally earned their first points of the season by defeating SC East Bengal 4-3 last time out.

On the contrary, former champions Bengaluru FC too haven’t witnessed the best of runs in the league. Although Marco Pezzaiuoli’s side started their campaign on a positive note, however, they lost the plot and have suffered three losses and a draw since then. They head into this clash on the back of two consecutive defeats, at the hands of Mumbai City FC (1-3) and Hyderabad FC (1-0).

Advertisement

Both sides have not had good campaigns so far in ISL 2021-22, and they will look to turn that around when they will face each other on Saturday night.

The match between FCG vs BCFC is scheduled to kick-off at 09:30 PMIST.

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Team News, Injury Update

Juan Ferrando will miss the services of Spanish forward Airam Cabrera and Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes in this crucial fixture. Apart from these two, he will have rest of the squad at his dispoal.

As for Bengaluru, Leon Augustine will be the only injury concern at the moment. The midfielder’s ankle injury will keep him out of action till the end of December.

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

Advertisement

FC Goa probable starting XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Bengaluru FC probable starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

>What time will FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

Advertisement

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will take place on Saturday, December 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.

>What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match?

The match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.