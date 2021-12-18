ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A resurgent FC Goa will go head to head with in-form Hyderabad FC on Saturday in their next Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Both Goa and Hyderabad are coming into this game after winning their previous match. While Hyderabad hammed NorthEast United 5-1, FC Goa defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1.

Barring their recent performance, the two teams are having a contrasting campaign in the ongoing season of ISL so far. Hyderabad have cemented their spot in the top four with ten points from five games whereas Goa are placed at ninth place with two just two victories in their kitty.

The match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

FC Goa are set to miss the services of their Indian playmaker Brandon Fernandes for this game. Meanwhile, their Spanish forward Jorge Ortiz Mendoza will miss this game due to suspension as he picked up a red card during Gaurs’ previous match against Bengaluru FC.

Hyderabad FC have their full squad at their disposal for this fixture. They will look to their Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche to guide them to a win.

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera and Devendra Murgaonkar

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Rohit Danu and Bartholomew Ogbeche

>What time will FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 19, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa.

>What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

