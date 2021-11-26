ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Following a far from ideal campaign in the opening fixtures of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will face each other in search of a win on Friday, November 26. Both sides are yet to register their first wins of the season, which promises a high-voltage match which will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

The Gaurs received a shock in the form of 3-0 drubbing at the hands of reigning champions Mumbai City FC to begin their league campaign. The club created veryfew goalscoring chances and committed many fouls and were shown three yellow cards. Head coach Juan Ferrando has got first impressions of his players and he will be making tweaks for improvement in this match.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC’s season opener resulted in a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal. While their defence looked skilful after conceding the first goal, however, their deadly striking unit which comprises of Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, and Ishan Pandita among others struggled to find the back of the net.

With the two teams yet to register their first wins of the season, the upcoming high-voltage match between the two parties is sure to be a cracker.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

Juan Ferrando has few injury concerns in his camp, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang and Muhammed Nemil are injured and will be on the sidelines for this encounter.

Owen Coyle will miss the services of Jordan Murray due to a groin injury and Greg Stewart is out with a thigh injury. They did not start in the previous encounter as well, but came in as substitutes. Their availability now remains doubtful ahead of the game in Bambolim.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

FC Goa Probable Playing XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama, Airam Cabrera

Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Seminlen Doungel, Boris Singh Thangjam, Nerijus Valskis

What time will FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, November 26, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. The match between FCG vs JFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today's ISL match between FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

