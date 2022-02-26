ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Mumbai City FC will look to bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals in the Indian Super League when they take on FC Goa at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Mumbai City comes into this match with 28 points from 17 games and a win here in this game will take them on level terms with ATK Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will only have their pride to play for as they come into this game languishing in the ninth spot with 18 points to show for from as many games.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda has said that he will miss a few of his regular players owing to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will be relieved with the injury reports on Ahmed Jahouh, but he could not be fit enough to take part in this match.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello; Makan Winkle Chothe, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Jorge Ortiz

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

What time will FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 26, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

