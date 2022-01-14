ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are into the 59th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season and will see FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Coming into this match, the gaurs are placed ninth with twelve points in ten matches. NorthEast, on the other hand, are in the 11th spot and they have eight points from ten matches.

Goa come into this match after their 1-0 win over Chennaiyin at the weekend and this has seen them lose just the one match in their last seven fixtures. They are continuing to recover from a poor start, but they are still placed bottom of the table. They will now be locking horns with NorthEast United, a side that is four points behind Goa in the table.

This match on Friday will also be the first time when two India head coaches in Derrick Pereira and Khalid Jamil - will lock horns in the league for the first time.

Advertisement

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

Both sides do not have any visible injury concerns ahead of this match and the senior players in the side need to step up and be counted.

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

>FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz

>North East United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu; Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Suhair VP, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown

>What time will FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 11, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

Advertisement

>What TV channel will show FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.