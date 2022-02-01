ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Goa will lock horns with Odisha FC in Match 78 of the Indian Super League on Tuesday, February 1. The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will host this match. FC Goa come into this match after having won just one out of their last nine games and are on a four-match winless streak.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have been consistent in their recent matches. They have won just one out of their last matches. Heading into this match, they have won five games, have drawn a couple and have lost six matches and have been able to bag 17 points.

>ISL 2021-22 >FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

Both the squads are well settled and there are no serious injury concerns in either side. However, few players could be in doubt for this match as they are carrying battle scars from previous games. Glan Martins, who missed the previous game, could return to this match. Jonathas Jesus too could start this match.

For FC Goa, Jorge Ortiz was a pulled out in the final few minutes and could miss this game.

>ISL 2021-22 >FC Goa vs Odisha FC probable XI:

>FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia (C), Princeton Rebello; Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Devendra Murgaonkar, Airam Cabrera

>Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Sailung Lalhrezuala, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil (C), Sahil Panwar; Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Krasniqi; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandha Kumar, Javi Hernandez

>What time will >FC Goa vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 1, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.

>What TV channel will show >FC Goa vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream >FC Goa vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

