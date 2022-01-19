ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Goa will lock horns with East Bengal on Wednesday in the Indian Super League. It will be a match between the 8th placed FC Goa and 11th placed East Bengal. It promises to be an interesting match as both sides need to win this match.

The last match between both sides saw Goa winning the game 4-3 back in December 2021. East Bengal have not had the best of the seasons and they were not able to win any of the previous three head-to-head matches against Goa.

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

For FC Goa, Jorge Ortiz has looked very sharp in the field. However, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzalez make a return to the fold after missing out against NorthEast United.

East Bengal have roped in striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos but he will not still be available for selection against FC Goa.

>ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: N. Kumar, Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, A. Dohling, S. Fernandes, Saviour Gama, D. Murgaonkar, Glan Martins, E. Bedia, A. Noguera, Jorge Ortiz

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: A. Bhattacharya (GK), Mrcela, Mondal, Gaikwad, Lourenco, Dervisevic, Rafique, Hnamte, Das, A. Singh, A. Perosevic

>What time will FC Goa vs SC East Bengal FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, January 19, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Wednesday.

>What TV channel will show FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream FC Goa vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs SC East Bengal FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

